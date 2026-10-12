Waterways Leisure Tourism shares jump 10% as company swings to profitability, posts profit of Rs 58.49 crore

Shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd jumped nearly 10 per cent on Monday, October 12, 2026, after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q2FY27). After this update, the stock opened with a gap up at Rs 107.05, up 6.15 per cent from the previous close of Rs 100.85 on the BSE. Amid a volume surge of more than 2.36 times, it gained further to hit an intraday high of Rs 110.90 and locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 107.45, up Rs 6.60 or 6.54 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,746.22 crore.

What's behind the rally?

The stock's rally is driven by the company's strong Q2FY26 results. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared to a net loss of Rs 8.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue in the September quarter rose 30.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 133 crore, compared to Rs 102 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating performance has also improved. In the September quarter, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, and other expenses) was Rs 9.4 crore. A year ago, the company had posted a loss of Rs 5.9 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin during this period was 7.1 per cent. The company's total assets increased to Rs 1,348.43 crore as of September 2026 from Rs 341.78 crore at the end of March 2026.

During the same period, the company's total equity also increased from Rs 80.20 crore to Rs 727.34 crore. Long-term financial assets, including loans and advances, increased from Rs 13 crore to Rs 434.81 crore.

Inducts new ship

Meanwhile, the company has announced it is adding a new ship to its fleet, allowing it to serve two distinct homeports simultaneously and strengthening its presence in western and southern India.

The addition of the new ship, Cordelia Sky, marks the company's next phase of expansion, with a larger fleet, greater guest capacity, an expanded destination network, and a wider range of onboard experiences, the company said.

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