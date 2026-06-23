Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: Subscription window opens today, check latest GMP and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of Waterways Leisure Tourism will be open for subscription from today i.e. June 23, 2026. The three-day subscription window will end on June 25, 2026. Just a day before the opening of its maiden public offering, the company raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website, the major names among the anchor investors are Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Cullinan Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, M7 Global Fund, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Stellar Growth Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Maybank Securities. The Cordelia Cruises operator allotted 32.58 lakh equity shares to eight anchor investors at Rs 808 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 263.25 crore.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Price Band

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 769-808 per share for its Rs 585 crore IPO. The face value will be Rs 10 per equity share, and the minimum order quantity is 18 equity shares. Investors can bid in multiples of this.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and for general corporate purposes. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the public issue, and Centrum Broking has been appointed as book-running lead manager.

The company's cruise vessel primarily sails to domestic destinations such as Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam and Puducherry.

It also offers international itineraries, including Hambantota, Trincomalee, Jaffna (Sri Lanka), and others.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Waterways Leisure Tourism's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 12. Considering the upper price band of Rs 808, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 820, reflecting a grey market premium of 1.49 per cent.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Listing Date

The company's equity shares will be listed on the NSE and the BSE. The expected listing date is July 1, 2026.

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