Live Wakefit IPO Listing Today: Stock makes muted debut, falls further Wakefit IPO Listing Today: Ahead of the listing, the home and furnishings company had collected Rs 580 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Wakefit shares make a muted debut on bourses today, i.e. on December 15, 2025. The stock of home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations Ltd was listed flat on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Earlier, the initial issue was subscribed to more than two times on the final day of the share sale on Wednesday. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 1,289-crore initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 9,16,72,720 shares against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, the Bengaluru-based company collected Rs 580 crore from anchor investors. Check all the latest updates on Wakefit's share listing on the NSE and BSE here.