  Wakefit IPO Listing Today: Stock makes muted debut, falls further

  Wakefit IPO Listing Today: Stock makes muted debut, falls further

Wakefit IPO Listing Today: Ahead of the listing, the home and furnishings company had collected Rs 580 crore from anchor investors.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Wakefit shares make a muted debut on bourses today, i.e. on December 15, 2025. The stock of home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations Ltd was listed flat on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Earlier, the initial issue was subscribed to more than two times on the final day of the share sale on Wednesday. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 1,289-crore initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 9,16,72,720 shares against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, the Bengaluru-based company collected Rs 580 crore from anchor investors. Check all the latest updates on Wakefit's share listing on the NSE and BSE here.

 

 

 

Live updates :Wakefit IPO Listing

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Wakefit Share Price NSE, BSE: Price unchanged on NSE

    In the pre-opening session, Wakefit shares remained unchanged at Rs 195 on the NSE. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 195.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Wakefit Share Price NSE, BSE: Price settles at 0.46% discount to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Wakefit shares settled at Rs 194.10 on the BSE, a discount of 0.46 per cent to the issue price of Rs 195.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Wakefit Share Price NSE, BSE: One of the fastest homegrown players in the segment

    Wakefit, which was incorporated in 2016, is one of the fastest homegrown players in the home and furnishings market in India among organised peers to achieve a total income of more than Rs 1,000 crore as of March 31, 2024.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Wakefit Share Price NSE, BSE: How company plans to utilise the proceeds

    Wakefit plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 31 crore for setting up 117 new COCO-Regular Stores; Rs 15.4 crore towards purchase of new equipment and machinery, Rs 161.4 crore for expenditure for lease and sub-lease rent and license fee payments for existing stores.

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Wakefit Share Price NSE, BSE: IPO GMP Today

    Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Wakefit are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4. Considering the upper price band of Rs 195, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 199, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.05 per cent.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Wakefit Share Price NSE, BSE: Fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 377.18 crore

    The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 377.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,67,54,405 shares, valued at around Rs 912 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 1,289 crore.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Dec 15, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Wakefit Share Price NSE, BSE: IPO got bids for 9,16,72,720 shares

    The Rs 1,289-crore initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 9,16,72,720 shares against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

