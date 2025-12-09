Wakefit IPO vs Meesho IPO GMP: Check latest grey market premium and other details Wakefit IPO vs Meesho IPO GMP: Category-wise, shares meant for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 1.23 times subscription, while the quota for Non-Institutional Investors received 0.12 per cent subscription.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations Ltd is now open for subscription. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the initial share sale has received 26 per cent subscription on the second day of the offering on Tuesday. The Rs 1,289-crore initial public offering (IPO) got bids for 93,15,852 shares against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer.

Category-wise, shares meant for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 1.23 times subscription, while the quota for Non-Institutional Investors received 0.12 per cent subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have not witnessed any significant participation.

Wakefit IPO price band

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 185-195 per share for its IPO. With this, the value of the company stood at nearly Rs 6,400 crore.

Wakefit IPO subscription, allotment dates

The IPO, which is open for subscription, will close on December 10. According to information available, the process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 11, 2025.

Wakefit share listing date

The shares of the company are scheduled to make its stock market debut on December 15, 2025. They will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Wakefit IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Wakefit's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 195, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 200, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.56 per cent.

Meesho IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Meesho's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 31.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 142.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 28.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho's initial share sale got a decent response from investors and got subscribed 79.02 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)