Vodafone Idea Share Price: Stock has rallied nearly 100% in 1 year - What has worked in its favour?

Mumbai:

Shares of Beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone Idea are in action today amid a rally in benchmark indices after US President Donald Trump halted fresh strikes on Iran and crude oil prices eased. There is a trend reversal in the stock, as it has gained after two consecutive days of decline. The counter started the trading session at Rs 12.96, a gain of Rs 0.06 against the previous close of Rs 12.90 on the BSE. It later surged 3.79 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 13.39. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 6.12, hit on August 14, 2025. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 13.32 with a gain of 3.26 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,44,204.58 crore.

Nearly 100% rally in 1 year

The stock has shown a significant rally in the short term and has gained nearly 100 per cent in one year. According to BSE Analytics, it has yielded a return of 98.22 per cent in one year, essentially doubling investors' money. In stark contrast, the BSE Telecommunication index rose by only 15.77 per cent over the year, while the benchmark index delivered a negative return of 7.82 per cent.

On a monthly basis, it has surged 38.67 per cent over a one-month horizon. This comes at a time when the broader market was facing immense selling pressure, with the Sensex plunging 3.63 per cent in the same period.

In the last week, the stock has posted a 12.20 per cent price jump, easily outperforming the Sensex’s modest 1.45 per cent rise and nearly doubling the BSE Telecommunication index's 6.52 per cent rally.

Vodafone Idea quarterly results

Vodafone Idea recently announced its quarterly results and posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 51,970 crore - its first ever in about six years, for the March quarter of FY2025-26. The company had posted a loss of Rs 7,167 crore in the same period a year ago.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)