Vodafone Idea share price in focus today as telecom company's Q1 loss narrows to Rs 3,754 crore

Mumbai:

Vodafone Idea share price will be in focus during today's trading session as the debt-ridden telecom firm reported a narrowing of its loss to Rs 3,754 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27. According to the company, it has managed to narrow losses due to government relaxation of dues and a notional gain in the price of shares earmarked for it by a promoter group. The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 6,611 crore in the same quarter a year ago. According to information shared with exchanges, the company's revenue from operations grew 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,689 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 11,023 crore in the same period of FY26.

Also, the firm's finance cost declined by 13 per cent to Rs 5,120 crore during the reporting period, down from Rs 5,893 crore in the June quarter of last year. The company's debt from banks stood at Rs 211 crore during the reported quarter.

Fall in subscriber base

The company's subscriber base in the first quarter of the current fiscal declined by around 2 per cent to 19.31 crore from 19.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, it posted a 10.2 per cent rise in customer ARPU (average revenue per user) to Rs 195 in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 177 in Q1 FY26. The overall subscriber base was up compared to the March 2026 quarter.

Vodafone Idea Key Financial Highlights

Revenue from Operations: Stood at Rs 11,689 crore, up 6.0 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs 11,023 crore in Q1 FY26. Also, it is up 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 11,332 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA: Consolidated EBITDA reached Rs 5,034 crore, growing 9.1 per cent YoY from Rs 4,612 crore. EBITDA margins expanded to 43.1 per cent from 41.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Vodafone Idea share price

Vodafone Idea share had ended the last trading session in the green. The stock ended at Rs 12.91, up from the previous close of Rs 12.90, on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 15.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 6.12.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)