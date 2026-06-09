Vodafone Idea Share Price: Stock trades close to 52-week high after relief from Bombay High Court

Mumbai:

Shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) surged over 3 per cent to trade near its 52-week high after a relief by the Bombay High Court. The court has quashed the Centre's 2012 decision to impose a one-time spectrum charge on telecom companies. Following this development, the stock opened higher at Rs 14.81 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 14.28. It surged further to touch the intraday high of Rs 14.90, representing a gain of Rs 0.52 or 3.61 per cent from the last closing price. This is just 4.23 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 15.26, hit on June 5, 2026. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 6.12, touched on August 14, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 14.59 with a gain of 0.21 per cent. The market cap of the telecom company stood at Rs 1,57,639.12 crore.

Bharti Airtel share price

Another telecom stock that gained post this development is Bharti Airtel. The counter started the trading session in green at Rs 1,834.65, a gain of Rs 18 from the previous close of Rs 1,815.75 on the BSE. The stock jumped to an intraday high of Rs 1,835.85 on positive momentum but failed to sustain the level amid profit booking, falling to a low of Rs 1,806.25. The stock was trading at Rs 1,808 with a fall of Rs 7.75 or 0.43 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 11,02,822.64 crore.

Bombay High Court quashes government decision

The court has quashed the Centre's 2012 decision to impose a one-time spectrum charge for spectrum held above 6.2 MHz from 2008 onwards, questioning its source of power to make such a call.

A bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram Shirsat also set aside the demand notices issued by the Union government seeking recovery of OTSC (one-time spectrum charge), while noting that the government has not been able to show any source of power to issue such a decision and the consequent demand notices.

Voda Idea share price history

The stock has gained 108.09 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has jumped 26.25 per cent as against the correction of 13.56 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)