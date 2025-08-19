Vikram Solar Vs Patel Retail Vs Gem Aromatics Vs Shreeji Shipping IPO: Check latest GMP, price band Vikram Solar Vs Patel Retail Vs Gem Aromatics Vs Shreeji Shipping IPO: The three-day bidding window for these IPOs will conclude on Thursday, August 21, 2025. They will cumulatively raise Rs 3,185 crore via IPO.

Mumbai:

This is going to be a busy week for investors as four initial public offerings (IPOs) are open for subscription from Tuesday, i.e. August 19, 2025. These four IPOs are Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics and Shreeji Shipping. The three-day bidding window for these IPOs will conclude on Thursday, August 21, 2025. They will cumulatively raise Rs 3,185 crore via IPO. Let's check the latest grey market premium (GMP), price band and other details of these IPOs.

Vikram Solar IPO Price Band

Vikram Solar, a solar module manufacturer, has fixed a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 332 per share for its upcoming IPO of Rs 2,079 crore. This makes it the largest among the four IPOs that opened today for subscription.

Vikram Solar IPO GMP

Vikram Solar shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 54 per share today. The GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be Rs 386, which is at a premium of 16.27 per cent.

Vikram Solar IPO Listing Date

The shares of Vikram Solar will list on both the BSE and NSE, with an expected listing date of August 26, 2025.

Patel Retail IPO Price Band

Supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 237 to Rs 255 apiece for its Rs 242 crore IPO.

Patel Retail IPO GMP

Patel Retail shares are currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 45 per share. The GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be Rs 300, which is at a premium of 17.65 per cent.

Patel Retail IPO Listing Date

The shares of Patel Retail will list on both the BSE and NSE, with an expected listing date of August 26, 2025.

Gem Aromatics IPO Price Band

Gem Aromatics, a manufacturer of speciality ingredients, has fixed a price band at Rs 309 to Rs 325 per share for its 451 crore IPO.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP

Gem Aromatics shares are currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 28 per share. The GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be Rs 353, which is at a premium of 8.62 per cent.

Gem Aromatics IPO Listing Date

The shares of Gem Aromatics will list on both the BSE and NSE, with an expected listing date of August 26, 2025.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Price Band

Shreeji Shipping Global, a provider of shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo, has fixed a price band of Rs 240-252 per share for its Rs 411 crore IPO.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP

Shreeji Shipping Global shares are currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30 per share. The GMP signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be Rs 282, which is at a premium of 11.90 per cent.

Shreeji Shipping Global Listing Date

The shares of Shreeji Shipping Global will list on both the BSE and NSE, with an expected listing date of August 26, 2025.