Vedanta Share Price: Stock gains as board approves interim dividend - Check amount, record date Vedanta Share Price, Vedanta Dividend: The mining major has announced a total dividend of Rs 43.50 per share in the last financial year.

Mumbai:

Shares of mining major Vedanta Ltd are in action on Friday as the company has informed exchanges that its board has approved the second interim dividend. The stock started the trading session in the green even as the equity benchmark indices declined in early trade amid profit booking in IT and bank stocks. The stock opened at Rs 453.95 against the previous close of Rs 446.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, the counter began the day at Rs 451.65 against the previous close of Rs 446.90. It touched a high of Rs 452 before falling to hit the intraday low of Rs 443.70. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 447, representing a 0.02 per cent gain from the closing price of the previous trading session. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,74,677 crore.

The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 0.42 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Vedanta Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 526.95, hit on December 16, 2024. The stock hit its 52-week low of 363 on April 7, 2025.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a multibagger return of 242.18 per cent in five years, as against a 112.16 per cent gain in the benchmark index. While it has gained around 90 per cent in two years, the stock has corrected 2.60 per cent in one year.

Vedanta Dividend Amount

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved the second interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Vedanta Dividend Record Date

The company has fixed August 27, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this dividend. The shares of the company will trade ex-date on August 27, 2025. Investors must have shares in their demat account one day prior to the ex-date to be eligible for the corporate action.