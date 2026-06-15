June 15, 2026
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Vedanta Demerger: Vedanta Aluminium shares list at Rs 527 apiece, check prices of Vedanta Power and others

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Vedanta Demerger: Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange today.

Vedanta Demerger
Vedanta Demerger Image Source : Vedanta/Freepik
Mumbai:

Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange today.

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