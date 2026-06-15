Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange today.
Vedanta Demerger: Vedanta Aluminium shares list at Rs 527 apiece, check prices of Vedanta Power and others
Vedanta Demerger: Vedanta group's four demerged businesses are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange today.
Mumbai:
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