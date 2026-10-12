Vedanta share price gains ahead of record date for first interim dividend after post-demerger

Vedanta Ltd shares are in focus as they will soon trade ex-date for an interim dividend. The stock opened in the green at Rs 266.90, up from the previous close of Rs 263.50 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 267.50, representing a gain of Rs 4 or 1.51 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 264.35, with a gain of Rs 0.85 or 0.32 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,03,371.11 crore.

Vedanta's first interim dividend post demerger

This is Vedanta's first interim dividend since the demerger. The board has approved an interim dividend 2026-27 of Rs 5 per equity share on a face value of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

Vedanta group's four demerged entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron and Steel - made their stock market debut in June.

"...the board of directors of Vedanta Limited have, today, i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the first interim dividend 2026-27 of Rs 5 per equity share on face value of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to Rs 1,955 crore," Vedanta said in the filing.

Vedanta interim dividend record date, ex-date

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date ND Start Date Vedanta Ltd 14 Oct 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs 5.0000 14 Oct 2026 12 Oct 2026

Vedanta dividend history

The company declared a dividend of Rs 34 per share through three interim dividends in 2025-26, following a Rs 43.50 per share dividend in 2024-25.

Vedanta's quarterly results

The company reported a 71.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,473 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, citing higher sales amid rising global metal prices and a lower exchange rate of the rupee.

In the year-ago period, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,185 crore. Revenue from operations during the first quarter of FY27 rose by 53.6 per cent to Rs 24,205 crore from Rs 15,754 crore a year ago.

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