Vedanta Power shares to be in focus as firm reports quarterly loss at Rs 449 crore, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of newly listed Vedanta Power will be on investors' radar as the company has declared its financial results for the April-June quarter of FY27. The company has reported a standalone loss of Rs 449 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a profit of 133 crore in the previous quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 75 crore in the year-ago period. According to information shared with exchanges, the company's total expenses rose to Rs 1,985 crore from Rs 1,638 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated income during the first quarter increased to Rs 2,616 crore in Q1 FY27 against Rs 1,991 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated loss of company

The consolidated loss of the company stood at Rs 423 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal. However, the firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 88 crore in the year-ago period.

"Our maiden quarter as a standalone listed company marks an important milestone for Vedanta Power.

Strong revenue and power sales, backed by operational excellence, fuel security, improved credit ratings and sustainability initiatives, demonstrate the resilience of our business and future readiness," Vedanta Power Chief Executive Officer Rajinder Singh Ahuja said in a statement.

Vedanta Power listed on NSE, BSE

​Vedanta Power shares were listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on June 15, 2026, and the quarter marks its first set of results as an independently listed entity.

The listing marks an important inflection point for Vedanta Power as a focused, independent business built on a strong operational foundation and positioned to support India's rapidly growing energy demand, the company said in the statement.

Earlier, the firm said it is evaluating a foray into hydro, battery storage and nuclear energy as part of a long-term diversification plan.

Vedanta Power share price

The stock ended the last trading session at Rs 35.31. It started the trading session at Rs 36 and during the day touched an intraday high of Rs 36.28 and an intraday low of Rs 34.70. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,686.36 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)