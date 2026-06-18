Vedanta Power Share Price: Stock hits new high, what's behind the rally? Find out here

Mumbai:

Shares of newly listed Vedanta Power, one of the demerged businesses of Vedanta, continued upward momentum on Thursday, June 18, 2026, even as benchmark indices remained volatile amid mixed global cues as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as widely anticipated but implied that at least one quarter-point rate hike would come later this year. The stock started the trading session at Rs 42.70, a gain of Rs 0.55 or 1.30 against the previous close of Rs 42.15 on the BSE. The counter gained further, hitting an intraday high of Rs 43.70, a 3.67 per cent gain from the last closing price. This is also the stock's new high of fresh 52-week high. The counter has outperformed the sector by 1.49 per cent today.

The stock has been gaining over the last two days and has risen 6.85 per cent during the period.

What's behind the rally?

Vedanta Power, one of the four demerged companies from Vedanta Ltd, has been gaining for the last two days. However, it had ended lower on debut day. Vedanta Power listed at Rs 41.30, but ended 0.84 per cent lower at Rs 40.95. The scrip had jumped 4.96 per cent to Rs 43.35 during intra-day trade.

According to experts, the listing of Vedanta Power comes at a time when investors are showing interest in the power and infrastructure space due to rising electricity demand across the country. The stock is rising as the market can now separately value the company's power business.

Vedanta group's other demerged entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

Vedanta Demerger

The listing of Vedanta group's four demerged firms represents the culmination of a future-ready transformation designed to unlock value, sharpen business focus and create sector leaders aligned with India's emergence as a global economic and manufacturing powerhouse, according to a company statement. Alongside these newly listed companies, Vedanta Ltd continues as the Group's flagship listed entity.

Vedanta Group is the world's leading producer of metals, oil and gas, critical minerals, power and technology. The demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)