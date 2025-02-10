VA Tech WABAG shares surge 13 per cent after Rs 3,251 crore order win in Saudi Arabia

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY VA Tech WABAG has secured an order worth Rs 3,251 crore.

VA Tech WABAG Share Price: Shares of water treatment player VA Tech WABAG surged over 13 in the early trade on Monday on the back of a large order win. According to the information shared, the company has secured a consortium order worth USD 371 million (about Rs 3,251 crore) from Al Haer Environmental Services Company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

VA Tech WABAG share price today

The counter opened gap up at Rs 1,538.70 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,365.90. It went on to hit a high of Rs 1,550 - a gain of 13.47 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,943.95 and the 52-week low is Rs 650.05. The market capitalisation of VA Tech WABAG, which is a constituent of BSE SmallCap index, is Rs 8,702 crore.

VA Tech WABAG share price history

The counter has given a multibagger return of 103.85 per cent in one year and 321.21 per cent in two years

to its investors. The counter has gained over 7 per cent in just one week.

On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

VA Tech WABAG's order detail



The order is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP), including connections to outfall delivery facilities, WABAG said in a statement on Sunday.

This ISTP is being developed by a consortium of Miahona Company (lead), Marafiq, and N.

V.Besix S.A. for its off-taker, the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), it said, adding that SWPC is the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia.