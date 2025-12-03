Advertisement
Rupee falls to new low of 90.15 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee vs Dollar: The rupee weakened to a low of 90.15 per US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 89.9475 hit on Tuesday.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Mumbai:

The rupee declined 18 paise to breach the psychological 90-a-dollar level and hit an all-time low of 90.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as worries over a missing trade deal with Washington kept the currency under pressure. The rupee weakened to a low of 90.15 per US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 89.9475 hit on Tuesday.

