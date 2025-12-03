The rupee declined 18 paise to breach the psychological 90-a-dollar level and hit an all-time low of 90.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as worries over a missing trade deal with Washington kept the currency under pressure. The rupee weakened to a low of 90.15 per US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 89.9475 hit on Tuesday.
Rupee falls to new low of 90.15 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee vs Dollar: The rupee weakened to a low of 90.15 per US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 89.9475 hit on Tuesday.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Russia-India agree to exchange troops, warships for military drills in defence pact: Key features
-
Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2025 LIVE: BJP wins Shalimar Bagh B, Chandni Chowk ward
-
'Hinduphobic DNA': Revanth Reddy under fire over mocking remarks on Hindu gods
-
Rohit Sharma nears huge milestone in international cricket ahead of 2nd ODI against South Africa
Advertisement
Advertisement