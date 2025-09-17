Live IPOs Listing LIVE on NSE, BSE: Shares of three companies to debut on bourses today Urban Company Share Price Listing, Sringar House of Mangalsutra Share Price Listing, Dev Accelerator Share Listing: The public issues of all three companies got a good response from investors.

Mumbai:

Shares of three companies - Urban Company, Sringar House of Mangalsutra and Dev Accelerator - are all set to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, September 16, 2025. The initial public offer of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors. As the shares of these companies are set to debut on bourses, here are all the updates related to the listing.

Urban Company Share Price Listing, Sringar House of Mangalsutra Share Price Listing, Dev Accelerator Share Listing LIVE UPDATES.