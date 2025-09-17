Advertisement
  4. IPOs Listing LIVE on NSE, BSE: Shares of three companies to debut on bourses today

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of three companies - Urban Company, Sringar House of Mangalsutra and Dev Accelerator - are all set to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, September 16, 2025. The initial public offer of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors. As the shares of these companies are set to debut on bourses, here are all the updates related to the listing. 

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Urban Company IPO Listing LIVE: Raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors

    Ahead of the IPO, the Urban Company raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 1,900-crore IPO received bids for 11,06,46,08,960 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Urban Company IPO Listing LIVE: Got subscribed 103.63 times

    The initial public offer (IPO) of Urban Company Ltd received overwhelming investor participation. The issue got subscribed to a huge 103.63 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    IPOs Listing LIVE Blog: Shares of 3 companies to list today

    Welcome to the IPOs Listing LIVE Blog. Shares of three companies will be listed on Wednesday on the stock exchanges. Follow all the updates here.

