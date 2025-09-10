Urban Company vs Dev Accelerator vs Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Check latest GMPs and other details Urban Company vs Dev Accelerator vs Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: As investors prepare to invest in these IPOS, here are the latest GMP (grey market premium) and other details that one should know before making any choice.

Mumbai:

Action is back in the primary market as three main board initial public offerings (IPOs) are open for subscription this week. The three public issues that are in focus are Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra. As investors prepare to invest in these IPOS, here are the latest GMP (grey market premium) and other details that one should know before making any choice. Here is the detailed comparison of their issue size, price band and other details.

Urban Company IPO

The app-based service provider platform, Urban Company, raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale opening for public subscription. The company's Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO) is open for subscription from September 10 to September 12 and has a price band of Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share. The company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore. The listing is expected on September 17, 2025.

Urban Company IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP stood at Rs 38, according to investorgain.com. This indicates that the estimated listing price is Rs 141 per share, with a gain of 36.89 per cent.

Dev Accelerator IPO

Dev Accelerator Ltd, which provides flexible office spaces, has fixed a price band of Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share. At the upper price band, the market valuation of the company is pegged at Rs 550 crore. The issue will be available for public subscription from September 10-12. Tentative listing date is September 17, 2025.

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP of Dev Accelerator stood at Rs 9. The company's maiden public offering will be available for subscription from September 10 to 12.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO

Jewellery firm Shringar House of Mangalsutra has fixed a price band of Rs 155 to Rs 165 per share. The company's maiden public offering will be available for subscription from September 10 to 12.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP

The latest GMP of Shringar House of Mangalsutra stood at Rs 30. This indicates that the estimated listing price is Rs 195 per share, with a gain of 18.18 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)