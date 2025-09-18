Upper Circuit: Stock under Rs 200 surges after falling for 17 straight days - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 17600 per cent in five years and 16757 per cent in three years. In one year, it has gained 6951.79 per cent as against the correction of 0.12 per cent in the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of the cigarette and tobacco products company Elitecon International are in action today, September 18, 2025, after falling for 17 consecutive sessions. The counter opened in the red at Rs 160.20 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 168.60. But it rebounded amid a spurt in volume by more than 88.69 times to hit a five per cent upper circuit of Rs 177. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 28,293.45 crore. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 27.09. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 17600 per cent in five years and 16757 per cent in three years. In one year, it has gained 6951.79 per cent as against the correction of 0.12 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged today, propelled by buying in IT stocks. The positive start came after the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points and signalled the possibility of two additional rate reductions this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 447.5 points to 83,141.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 118.7 points to 25,448.95.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors were among the major gainers.

However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

Overnight, US markets ended mixed after the Fed announced a 25 basis points rate cut—the first of the year—which was in line with Wall Street expectations, it added.