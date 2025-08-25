Upper Circuit: NSE-listed stock gains 5% as board approves fundraising via QIP - Details The company said that the total number of securities proposed to be issued through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) will be determined after fixation of the issue price at the time of Issuance of Securities.

Shares of smallcap company Osia Hyper Retail are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved several key proposals, including the issue of equity shares via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The company said that the total number of securities proposed to be issued through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) will be determined after fixation of the issue price at the time of Issuance of Securities. The stock opened with a gain of 5 per cent from the previous close of Rs 14.41, hitting the upper circuit of Rs 15.13 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock has outperformed the sector by 4.43 per cent and trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 57.96. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 50.45, hit on September 30, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 11.31.

In five years, the stock has given a positive return of 21 per cent. However, it has corrected 51 per cent in one year. The stock is down by 48.61 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, August 25, 2025, mirroring a rally in global equity markets on hopes of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut and firm buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 194.21 points to 81,501.06 in early trade. It later reached a high of 81,639.11. On the other hand, the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 79.05 points to 24,949.15.

Among the Sensex firms, IT stocks such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers. However, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Eternal, and ITC were among the laggards.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)