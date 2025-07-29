Upper Circuit: This BSE-listed company gains 5% in choppy session - Check details Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending their downward journey to the fourth day running, amid uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 31.50 against the previous close of Rs 31.54 on the BSE. However, it rebounded amid firm buying and touched a high of Rs 33.11. The upward momentum in the stock comes despite a broader decline in the Indian stock market today.

Viksit Bharat Investment Summit 2025

Meanwhile, the company stated that it has been invited to participate in the Viksit Bharat Investment Summit 2025, scheduled to be held at the House of Lords, London, on 23rd September 2025.

Earlier, the company expanded its footprint in the global digital health industry with the launch of the BluHealth Platform v2.0. According to the company, this product version has potential demand with a few pipeline customers, which would scale up to a USD 6 million business.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending their downward journey to the fourth day running, amid uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.77 points to 80,620.25 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.25 points to 24,609.65.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

However, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Trent were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,082.47 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded lower while South Korea's Kospi quoted in positive territory. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded 0.04 per cent up at USD 70.07 a barrel.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)