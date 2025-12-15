Upper circuit alert: This stock gains even as markets remain volatile, here's why According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 815.38 per cent in five years and 158 per cent in three years.

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra, a company which is engaged in setting up call centre outsourcing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and other commercial spaces, are locked in the upper circuit even as the stock market remains volatile amid weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows. The counter started the trading session in green at Rs 1.16 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1.14. However, it gained over 4 per cent to hit an upper circuit of 1.19. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 167.87 crore. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock began the trading session flat at Rs 1.14 but later hit a high of Rs 1.19.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 4.45 per cent and technically trades higher than the 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Increase in authorised share capital

The action in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board is scheduled to meet on December 22, 2025, to discuss an increase in the authorised share capital of the company, along with other matters. The board will also discuss a resolution to determine the borrowing limit of the company and regarding the mortgage power.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 815.38 per cent in five years and 158 per cent in three years. While it has gained 183.33 per cent over two years, the counter has corrected by 20.67 per cent over one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 4.80 per cent as against the return of 8.51 per cent by the benchmark index in the same period.

Stock market today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trading session in the red following weak global cues, persistent foreign fund outflows and uncertainty over an India-US trade deal. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 384.39 points to 84,883.27, and the NSE fell by 122.9 points to 25,924.05.

