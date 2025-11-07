Upper Circuit Alert: This FMCG stock jumps 5% even as markets tumble in early trade - Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.1. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of FMCG company Elitecon International Limited surged 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit of Rs 179.40 on Friday, November 7, 2025 even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled amid continuous selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 170 against the previous close of Rs 170.90 on the BSE. However, it gained momentum amid a surge in trading volume and hit an intraday high of Rs 179.40 before hitting the low of Rs 162.40. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 172 with a gain of 0.64 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 27,494.20 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.1. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 3233 per cent in one year. On a year to date basis, it has gained 1539.34 per cent. However, the stock has corrected 31.26 per cent in three months as against the positive return of 3.19 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 20.07 per cent in this period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Interim dividend amount

Meanwhile, the company has announced an interim dividend of 5 per cent or Rs 0.05 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for its investors.

“An interim dividend of Re 0.05/- (Five paise only) per equity share of Re 1/~ (Rupee One only) each for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing on Wednesday.

