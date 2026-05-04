Upper circuit alert: Stock jumps 5% as markets gain amid steady oil prices, check details

Mumbai:

After falling for six consecutive days, shares of Spice Lounge Food Works are in action today as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade amid easing oil prices and improving global sentiment, with Asian markets also trading higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.80 points to 77,571.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 213.35 points to 24,215.10. Amid this, the counter opened flat at Rs 19.54 on the BSE. However, it later surged to touch the high of Rs 20.51, representing a gain of Rs 0.97 or 4.9 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,429.80 crore. The rally comes after shedding around 21 per cent in the past week.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 24.41. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 3.23 per cent but is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a strong return of 1,419.26 per cent in five years. It has gained 361.94 per cent in three years and 405.17 per cent in one year. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has corrected 45.98 per cent, as against the dip of 9.33 per cent in the benchmark index.



The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on November 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 13.05.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,047.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, were buyers as they bought stocks worth Rs 3,487.10 crore.

On Thursday, the Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,913.50. The Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,997.55.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)