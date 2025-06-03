Upper circuit alert: Shares of smallcap IT company gain despite weak trends - Here's why According to BSE Analytics, the counter has a multibagger return of 284 per cent in five years and 175 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 50 per cent in one year and 53 per cent this year.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions were locked in the 2 per cent upper circuit, even as the Sensex crashed nearly 800 points today amid geopolitical uncertainty. The stock opened in the green at Rs 23.04 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 23.04 - a 2 per cent gain from the last closing and the day's upper price band. The stock has been gaining for the last 10 days and has risen 21.2 per cent. The counter trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to the BSE website, the stock is under ESM: State 2.

Fundraising Announcement

The stock rally comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on June 5, 2025, to consider key fundraising initiatives.

"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 05th Day of June 2025 at 05.00 PM inter-alia to consider ... raising of funds by way of issuance of Securities on Preferential Basis subject to regulatory and other approvals, as may be required," the filing reads.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 130.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95. The IT company specialising in AI solutions has a market valuation of Rs 1005.19 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has a multibagger return of 284 per cent in five years and 175 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 50 per cent in one year and 53 per cent this year.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index plunged 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent in the intraday trade, hitting a low of 80,575.09 during the day. The NSE Nifty50 fell 115.3 points to a day's low of 24,601.30.

However, in Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)