Upper circuit alert: IT stock in focus as company evaluates AI collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited surged almost 20 per cent to hit an upper circuit as the company announced that it is evaluating potential business opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with SpaceX International Ltd. Following this update, the stock opened with a gap up at Rs 18.55, with a gain of 2.71 per cent from the previous close of Rs 18.06 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 18.83 times, the counter touched the high of Rs 21.67 and locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 21.56, with a gain of Rs 3.50 or 19.38 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,623.64 crore.

In talks with SpaceX

In an exchange filing, the Hyderabad-based IT firm said that the two companies have established a preliminary, non-binding framework for the exchange of information.

"The parties have, at this stage, established only a framework for the exchange of information to facilitate discussions and an evaluation of potential areas of collaboration. This reflects the Company’s continued focus on exploring strategic opportunities in the digital infrastructure and technology ecosystem," the filing reads.

Significant opportunities

According to the company, there are significant opportunities in the field, given the growing demand for artificial intelligence applications and digital technologies. It also clarified that the preliminary discussions are solely for the purpose of evaluating potential business opportunities and don't create any binding obligation on any party.

"Any future transaction, if pursued, shall be subject to detailed due diligence, mutual agreement, execution of definitive documentation, corporate approvals and applicable regulatory requirements," the company said.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 383.15 per cent return to its investors over five years. However, it has corrected 29.30 per cent in three years and 24.72 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 1.46 per cent against the correction of 9.39 per cent in the benchmark index. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51, touched on January 1, 2026.

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