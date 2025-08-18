Upper Circuit Alert: IT stock gains 5% after Q1 results 2025 - Check details The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 118.43, hit on August 20, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,462.42 crore.

Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, August 18, 2025. The stock is in action amid heavy trading volumes. According to BSE Analytics, around 13.86 lakh equity shares of the company changed hands on the stock exchanges as compared to the two-week average quantity of 7.96 lakh shares. The counter has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 27.36 per cent in the period.

Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 118.43, hit on August 20, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,462.42 crore.

Q1 FY26 Results Key Highlights

Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) up 37 per cent YoY (year-on-year) at Rs 14.4 crore against Rs 10.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) surges 33 per cent YoY.

However, the company's income from operations stood at Rs 206.19 crore against Rs 231.4 crore in Q1 FY25.

The standalone net profit stood at Rs 13.29 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 71.7 per cent from Rs 7.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operational efficiency at peak – Margins expanding sharply.

Singapore subsidiary poised to unlock global growth opportunities.

Despite a slight dip in revenues, profits are at an all-time high.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened gap up in early trade on Monday, buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,021.93 points to 81,619.59 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 322.2 points to 24,953.50.

From the Sensex firms, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Trent and Bajaj Finserv were among the major gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)