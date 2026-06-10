Upper circuit alert: FMCG stock surges 20% as company unveils Rs 700 crore expansion, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of diversified FMCG company Elitecon International hit the upper circuit on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the company has shared a Rs 700 crore expansion plan. Under this expansion plan, the company has outlined an indicative capital outlay of Rs 700 crore. With this, the company plans to build a distribution network targeting 5,000 partners and presence across 5,00,000+ retail outlets and 15+ international markets over time. The company also aims to develop a portfolio featuring 10 consumer brands and over 150 stock keeping units (SKUs). According to the company, the production will be spearheaded by its existing manufacturing facility in Nashik. The firm also said that the facility is undergoing capacity additions and automation upgrades.

Share price today

Following this update and positive movement in the benchmark indices, the counter opened at Rs 27.45 against the previous close of Rs 27.05 on the BSE. Amid heavy buying, the stock gained 20 per cent to hit an upper circuit of Rs 32.46. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 26.89. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 32.40, with a gain of Rs 5.35 or 19.63 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,179.14 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, touched on August 25, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 26, hit on June 9, 2026.

The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 20.43 per cent in the period. The stock has outperformed the sector by 19.78 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock traded in a wide range of Rs 5.57 and was highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 11.78 per cent.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 2,990.48 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 46.79 per cent in one year and 67.35 per cent in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 68.32 per cent as against the dip of 13.23 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)