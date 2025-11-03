Upper Circuit Alert: BSE-listed stock hits fresh 52-week high even as stock markets decline in early trade The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 84.52. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd are locked in the upper circuit for the fifth straight session today, i.e. on November 3, 2025. The hospitality stock surged even as the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid profit-taking and foreign fund outflows. The counter surged 5 per cent and locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 57.73 as soon as the trading session began today. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 4.83. The market cap of the stock is Rs 4,024.49 crore. The scrip has been gaining for the last 12 days and has risen 44.47 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 84.52. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 4834 per cent in five years. It has gained 1477.32 per cent in three years, 919.96 per cent in two years and 1095.24 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 503.87 per cent as compared to a return of 6.96 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 261.39 points to 83,677.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 62.9 points to 25,659.20.

From the Sensex firms, Maruti, Bharat Electronics, Titan, Eternal, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,769.34 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 7,068.44 crore, according to exchange data.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)