Upper Circuit Alert: Auto stock zooms 20% amid rally in Nifty Auto - Check details

Shares of steel and automotive player Pavna Industries were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit of Rs 40.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid a rally in Nifty Auto, which surged 1.13 per cent to touch the high of 26,760.65 on September 16, 2025. The stock opened with a slight gain at Rs 34.15 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 34.05. It surged further to hit an upper circuit of 40.85. This is a gain of nearly 20 per cent from the last close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 40.65 with an upside of 19.38 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 569.98 crore. On the BSE, the stock started the trading session at Rs 33.95 against the previous close of Rs 34.34. It later touched a high of 41.20. In between, the stock hit an intraday low of Rs 33.74.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 19.79 per cent in the period. Stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5.13 per cent.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 33.23. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 10.53 per cent in two years, as against the gain of 21.09 per cent in the benchmark index. While the stock has corrected 6.24 per cent in one year, it has given a negative return of 16.14 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid hopes of progress in the India-US bilateral trade talks.

A day-long talk on the India-US bilateral trade deal will be held on Tuesday.

A rally in global peers also instilled optimism in the domestic stock market ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

