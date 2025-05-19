Upcoming IPOs: Five new public issues scheduled this month, check full list, GMP and other details As of May 19, 2025, the Belrise Industries IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) stands at Rs 4.25 per share, according to the Investorgain website. With the upper price band at Rs 90, the expected listing price could be Rs 94.25.

New Delhi:

After a tepid start to 2025, the primary market is gaining some momentum with six main-board companies set to float their initial share sales this month. Of the six firms, Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries will launch their IPOs this week. Apart from new public issues, two new listings are also scheduled. Let's have a look at the IPOs that will open for subscription soon.

Borana Weaves Limited IPO

Borana Weaves will float its Rs 144-crore IPO on May 20. The three-day subscription window will close on May 22, 2025. This is entirely a fresh issue of 0.67 crore shares, and the price band is set at Rs 205 to Rs 216 per share. Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue, and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager.

Borana Weaves Limited IPO GMP

As of May 19, 2025, the Borana Weaves IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) stands at Rs 55 per share, according to Investorgain website. With the upper price band at Rs 216, the expected listing price could be Rs 271.

Belrise Industries Limited IPO

The Pune-based Belrise Industries will float its Rs 2,150-crore IPO on May 21, and the subscription will close on May 23, 2025. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore shares. The price band for Belrise Industries Limited IPO has been fixed at Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share.

Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Belrise Industries Limited IPO GMP

As of May 19, 2025, the Belrise Industries IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) stands at Rs 4.25 per share, according to Investorgain website. With the upper price band at Rs 90, the expected listing price could be Rs 94.25.

The remaining four companies are Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which operates Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd and Scoda Tubes. They are expected to file their IPOs next week.