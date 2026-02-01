Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Union Budget 2026: Infra stocks surge as public capex increased to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY2026-27

Union Budget 2026: Infra stocks surge as public capex increased to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY2026-27

Following this announcement, shares of PNC Infratech, GR Infraprojects, Interarch Building Products, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, and Garuda Constructions surged around 10 per cent.

Union Budget 2026
Union Budget 2026 Image Source : Pixabay
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Shares of infrastructure-linked companies surged on Sunday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a capital expenditure fund (capex fund) of Rs 12.2 lakh crore to push Infra for the year 2026-27. 

"Several initiatives by the Government for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure, the Government will continue to focus on developing infrastructure in cities with over 5 lakh population (Tier II and Tier III), which have expanded to become growth centres," Sitharaman said.

Following this announcement, shares of PNC Infratech, GR Infraprojects, Interarch Building Products, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, and Garuda Constructions surged around 10 per cent.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Budget Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\