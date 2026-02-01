Union Budget 2026: Infra stocks surge as public capex increased to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY2026-27 Following this announcement, shares of PNC Infratech, GR Infraprojects, Interarch Building Products, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, and Garuda Constructions surged around 10 per cent.

New Delhi:

Shares of infrastructure-linked companies surged on Sunday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a capital expenditure fund (capex fund) of Rs 12.2 lakh crore to push Infra for the year 2026-27.

"Several initiatives by the Government for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure, the Government will continue to focus on developing infrastructure in cities with over 5 lakh population (Tier II and Tier III), which have expanded to become growth centres," Sitharaman said.

