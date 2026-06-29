Shares of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday as the Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade. The stock is listed at a discount of nearly 11 per cent over the issue price of Rs 152. The stock began trading at Rs 136.20 on the BSE, down 15.8 per cent from the issue price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares listed at Rs 134.90 apiece, a discount of 11.25 per cent. Earlier, the initial public offering (IPO) received a muted response from the investors. According to details available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 883-crore IPO received got subscribed 1.20 times, receiving bids for 3,95,47,704 shares against 3,29,01,878 shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) quota received 1.59 times subscription, while the category for retail investors got subscribed 1.07 times. The Non-Institutional Investors portion got subscribed to 52 per cent.
Turtlemint Fintech shares make weak debut on bourses, list at discount of over 11% on NSE
According to details available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 883-crore IPO received bids for 3,95,47,704 shares against 3,29,01,878 shares on offer.
Mumbai:
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