Trump signs order to double US steel, aluminium tariffs to 50%: Here's how it will impact India India has already issued a formal notice at the World Trade Organization (WTO) signalling its intention to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to the earlier steel tariffs.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent. The US President has cited national security concerns under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, announcing the decision to double the tariffs on these metals.

What is the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962?

According to the law, the President of the United States has the power to impose tariffs or other trade restrictions if imports are deemed a threat to national security.

Trump originally used this provision in 2018 to impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium. Earlier this year, in February 2025, aluminium tariffs were already increased to 25 per cent.

How will it impact India?

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the consequences for India are direct. The move will significantly impact India's metal exports, worth USD 4.56 billion.

According to the GTRI report, the United States has been a major destination for India's metal exports. In FY2025, India exported USD 4.56 billion worth of iron, steel, and aluminium products to the U.S.

This included USD 587.5 million in iron and steel, USD 3.1 billion in articles of iron or steel, and USD 860 million in aluminium and related articles. These products now face sharply higher tariffs, making it difficult for Indian exporters to remain competitive.

"These exports are now exposed to sharply higher US tariffs, threatening the profitability of Indian producers and exporters," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

India has already issued a formal notice at the World Trade Organization (WTO) signalling its intention to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to the earlier steel tariffs.

These Sectors To Be Impacted

The GTRI report stated that the new tariffs are expected to push U.S. steel prices above USD 1,180 per tonne, increasing costs for key industries like automobiles, construction, and manufacturing.