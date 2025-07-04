Trent Share Price Today: Tata Group stock tanks 9% after AGM - Find out why Trent Share Price Today: The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 8,345, which was hit on October 14, 2024. It touched the 52-week low of Rs 4,488 on April 7, 2025.

Shares of Trent Ltd, a retail firm of the Tata Group, fell nearly 9 per cent on Friday, July 4, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the management of the company flagged slower near-term growth at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The counter started the session with a gap down and opened at Rs 5,675, representing an 8.33 per cent loss from the previous close of Rs 6,191. The counter dipped further to hit the day's low of Rs 5,652, resulting in a fall of 8.71 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 5,772. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 8,345, which was hit on October 14, 2024. It touched the 52-week low of Rs 4,488 on April 7, 2025.

On the BSE, it started the trading session at Rs 5,700 against the previous close of Rs 6,186.40 and fell further to touch the low of Rs 5,653. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,04,902 crore.

The counter has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 8.22 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages.

Company Expects Growth Of 20%

At its AGM, the company said that it expects growth of approximately 20 per cent in the just concluded first quarter of the financial year 2026. This is below the five-year Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent reported by the company.

Earlier, the company highlighted at an analyst meet that a revenue CAGR of 25 per cent is sustainable.

The company said that as of June 30, 2025, its store portfolio included 248 Westside, 766 Zudio (including 2 in UAE) and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 230 per cent in two years and 413 per cent in three years. However, it has given a return of just 2 per cent in one year and has corrected 18 per cent so far this year.

Trent Quarterly Results

Trent Ltd reported a 56.24 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.60 crore for the March quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 712.09 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.