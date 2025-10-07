Trent Share Price: Stock falls over 3% after quarterly update - Check details Trent Share Price: During the July-September period, Trent opened 13 stores for Westside and 40 of its value offering format Zudio.

Mumbai:

Shares of retail firm Trent Ltd. dipped by over 3 per cent on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, after the company released its quarterly update. The counter opened at Rs 4,699.95, down from the previous close of Rs 4,771.15, representing a fall of Rs 71.20 or 1.49 per cent. It dipped further amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.19 times to touch the intraday low of Rs 4,590.90, representing a fall of 3.78 per cent. As of last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 4,663.50, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,65,781.58 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 4,695 against the previous close of Rs 4,777.30. Later, it touched the intraday low of Rs 4,590 and the intraday high of Rs 4,721.90.

Trent Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 3,472.81 per cent in 10 years. In five, three and two years, it has given a positive return of 591 per cent, 222 per cent and 125 per cent, respectively. However, it has corrected 37 per cent in one year against a positive gain of 1.10 per cent in the benchmark index.

Trent Q2 Business Update

The company has stated that its standalone revenue rose 17 per cent to Rs 5,002 crore in the September quarter. Its standalone revenue for the corresponding September quarter a year ago was at Rs 4,260 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which operates retail stores under the brand names Westside, Zudio and Star.

"As of September 30, 2025, our store portfolio included 261 Westside, 806 Zudio (including 3 in the UAE) and 34 stores across other lifestyle concepts," the company said.

During the July-September period, Trent opened 13 stores for Westside and 40 of its value offering format Zudio, which targets the affordable fast fashion segment.

ALSO READ | Tata Motors Demerger Record Date: Listing timelines and all other details you need to know

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)