Travel Food Services Share Price: Muted market debut, stock lists at 2% premium over IPO price

Mumbai:

Shares of Indian airport restaurant and lounge operator Travel Food Services made a muted debut on Dalal Street on Monday, July 14, 2025. The stock got listed at Rs 1,125 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a premium of 2.27 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,100. Post the listing, Travel Food Services shares declined 1.27 per cent to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,086. On the BSE, the restaurant stock kicked off trading at Rs 1,126.20, up 2.38 per cent over the issue price. At the time of writing the report, it was trading at Rs 1,094.64, with a fall of 2.80 per cent and a market cap of Rs 14,414.29 crore.

Travel Food Services Share Price: Decent Response From Investors

Earlier, the initial public offering received a decent overall response from investors, closing with a subscription of 2.88 times. The initial share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore by promoter Kapur Family Trust. The issue was open for bidding from July 7 to July 9.

The initial share sale received bids for 3,86,35,064 shares against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, as per NSE data. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part fetched 7.70 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors received 1.58 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 69 per cent.

About the Company

The IPO has a price band of Rs 1,045-1,100 per share. Travel Food Services launched its first travel quick-service restaurant (QSR) outlet in 2009.

It is promoted by SSP Group plc (SSP) and its affiliates SSP Group Holdings Ltd, SSP Financing Ltd, SSP Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd along with the Kapur Family Trust, Varun Kapur and Karan Kapur.

SSP, an FTSE 250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange, is recognised as a global leader in the Travel Food & Beverage (F&B) sector based on revenue in 2024, as per the CRISIL report.

With PTI inputs