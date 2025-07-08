Travel Food Services IPO Day 2: Check GMP, subscription status, and other details Travel Food Services IPO Day 2: The initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore by promoter Kapur Family Trust.

Mumbai:

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services Ltd has received an 18 per cent subscription till 2 pm on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO, which opened for subscription on July 7, will end on July 9, 2025. According to NSE data, the IPO received bids for 23,61,892 shares against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer. The Retail Individual Investors’ portion was booked 24 per cent and received bids for 16,29,511 shares against 66,85,168 shares on offer, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed by 7 per cent. The Non-Institutional Investors portion received 16 per cent subscription.

Travel Food Services IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, Travel Food Services IPO grey market price (GMP) today is Rs 12. The IPO has a price band of Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,100 per share. Considering the upper price band, the Travel Food Services IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 1,112.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore by promoter Kapur Family Trust.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Travel Food Services IPO

Travel Food Services IPO: Tentative Allotment Date

According to the available information, the expected tentative allotment date is July 10, 2025.

Travel Food Services IPO: Expected Listing Date

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and the BSE. The tentative listing date is July 14, 2025.

Travel Food Services IPO: Book Running Lead Manager

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities and Batlivala & Karani Securities India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Travel Food Services IPO: What Does The Company Do?

Headquartered in Mumbai, Travel Food Services' portfolio features a diverse selection of food and beverage (F&B) concepts, including fast food, cafes, bakeries, food courts and bars, primarily located in airports and some highway locations.