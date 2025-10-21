Is stock market open today for usual trading? Check full details here Is stock market open today? According to the stock market holidays list by NSE and BSE for October 2025, share markets will now open for usual trading on Wednesday, October 23, 2025.

Mumbai:

Most states celebrated Diwali on October 20, but some places are celebrating it today i.e. on October 21, 2025. Maharashtra will be celebrating Diwali today and as the stock exchanges (BSE and National Stock Exchanges) are located in Mumbai, people are wondering if the stock exchanges will open for usual trading today or not.

Share Market Holiday

According to NSE and BSE, the market will be closed on October 21 (Tuesday) due to Lakshmi Puja. However, they will open for Muhurat Trading, a special trading session that coincides with Diwali and the beginning of the new financial year.

The following day, October 22 (Wednesday), will be a holiday for Balipratipada, and there will be no trading on this day either. Balipratipada commemorates the return of King Bali to earth and is a public holiday, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Market To Open For Usual Trading On Wednesday

Therefore, share markets will now open for usual trading on Wednesday, October 23, 2025.

Muhurat Trading date and time 2025

This year, the stock market will hold a one-hour Muhurat trading session on October 21, 20254. This is a special and long-standing tradition. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. According to the information available, the exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1.45 pm.

During this time, trading will be possible in equities, futures and options, currency and commodity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

No evening Muhurat Trading this year

For the past few years, Muhurat trading in the stock market has been conducted in the evening. However, this year, the Muhurat trading session will be held in the afternoon.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Stock Market Holidays 2025