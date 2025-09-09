Gold, Silver Rates Today (September 9): Gold hits record high on MCX as dollar weakens | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.53 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,696.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,650.84 per ounce, up by 0.40 per cent

Mumbai:

Gold prices hit a new all-time high on the MCX on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as the dollar sank to an almost seven-week low ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate cut. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 429 at Rs 1,08,947 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,08,518. It further touched the day's high of Rs 1,09,500 - also a fresh all-time high. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,09,314 with a jump of Rs 796 or 0.73 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December delivery appreciated Rs 458 or 0.41 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,10,047 per 10 grams.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 124 at Rs 1,25,463 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,25,571. However, it later rebounded to touch the high of Rs 1,26,277. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,25,800 - a jump of Rs 229 or 0.18 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.53 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,696.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 3,650.84 per ounce, up by 0.40 per cent.