Gold, Silver Rates Today (October 7): Gold climbs Rs to hit new record high on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.25 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,986.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 3,961.34 per ounce, up by 0.24 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold prices hit a new all-time high on the MCX on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, amid the prolonged US government shutdown and growing bets of rate cuts by Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 101 at Rs 1,20,350 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,20,249. It further touched the day's high of Rs 1,20,900 - also a fresh all-time high. This represents a gain of Rs 651, or 0.54 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,20,430 with a jump of Rs 181 or 0.15 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 appreciated by Rs 648 or 0.53 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,22,231 per 10 grams.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price increased by around 0.25 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,986.10 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 3,961.34 per ounce, up by 0.24 per cent.