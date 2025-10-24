TMPV Share Price: Stock gains after name change, check details TMPV Share Price: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd recently said it delivered over 1 lakh vehicles in 30 days from Navratri to Diwali, a growth of 33 per cent over the same period last year.

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) are in focus as the new trading symbol or ticker on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are now updated. Tata Motors Limited has been renamed TMPV following its demerger into two listed entities. While Tata Motors has been renamed to TMPV, the commercial vehicles business has been renamed as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV). While the shares of TMLCV have been credited to the demat accounts of Tata Motors shareholders, they are not yet visible, as the company is awaiting listing approval. The listing process on BSE and NSE will typically take 45-60 days from the submission of the listing application.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd recently said it delivered over 1 lakh vehicles in 30 days from Navratri to Diwali, a 33 per cent increase over the same period last year.

TMPV Share Price

Shares of the company opened in the green today at Rs 406.05 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 405.85. It gained further to touch the intraday high of 408.50, representing a gain of 0.65 per cent from the previous close. However, it fell to touch the low of Rs 404 amid selling pressure.

Last seen, it was trading at Rs 405.70, down 0.04 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,49,392 crore.

S&P changed its outlook to negative

The company has also informed exchanges that S&P Global Ratings has changed its outlook to 'negative' on TMPVL's long-term issuer credit rating from 'stable' earlier. The rating was kept unchanged at BBB.

1 lakh deliveries in the festive period



The deliveries were led by SUVs, with electric vehicles also showing strong traction, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.