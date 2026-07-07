Titan rules Sensex 30 pack with gain of 3.5%, Trent bleeds as top loser post Q1 business update: Details

Mumbai:

Tata Group stocks Titan and Trent are the biggest gainers and losers of the Sensex 30 pack on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, after the Q1 business update. While shares of luxury jewellery and watchmaker Titan surged over 3.5 per cent to lead the green patch on the market heatmap, fast-fashion major Trent faced severe selling pressure and fell over 11 per cent to become the absolute loser of the pack. The stock touched the intraday low of Rs 2,966, representing a drop of 11.29 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,343 on the BSE. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 2,969 with a fall of 11.17 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,58,364.63 crore.

Trent's revenue rises 19%

Trent Ltd's standalone revenue for the June quarter has risen by 19 per cent to Rs 5,666 crore, according to a quarterly update by the company. Trent's standalone revenue for the corresponding June quarter a year ago was at Rs 4,781 crore, according to the update filed on Monday.

The stock of the Tata Group's retail firm fell over 11 per cent despite a rise in revenue as analysts believe the company's 19 per cent year-on-year revenue growth fell short of market expectations.

The company operates retail stores under the brand names such as Westside, Zudio and Star.

"Revenue from sale of merchandise (excl. other operating income) also grew by 19 per cent during the quarter ended June 2026," said Trent.

During the quarter, Trent opened 1 Westside and 19 of its value-offering format Zudio, which targets the affordable fast fashion segment. Besides, Trent also has the grocery business Star.

"As of 30th June 2026, our portfolio of 1,312 stores includes 301 Westside, 982 Zudio (including 7 in the UAE) and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts," it said.

Titan reports 41% revenue growth in Q1

Titan reported 41 per cent revenue growth in the June quarter of FY27, driven by strong performance across its jewellery, watches, and eyewear segments. This is the third successive quarter in which the Tata Group-managed firm has reported more than 40 per cent revenue growth.

Brokerages are of the view that the company has delivered a stronger-than-expected quarter, with jewellery remaining the key growth driver despite elevated gold prices.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)