Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Titan Share Price: Stock surges over 5% today, here's what behind the rally

Titan Share Price: Stock surges over 5% today, here's what behind the rally

Titan Share Price NSE, BSE: The company said that its consumer business registered around 20 per cent year-on-year growth for the July-September quarter (Q2FY26).

Titan Share Price NSE, BSE.
Titan Share Price NSE, BSE. Image Source : Titan
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The company said that its consumer business registered around 20 per cent year-on-year growth for the July-September quarter (Q2FY26). 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Titan Gold
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\