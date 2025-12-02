This textile stock jumps 5% as company bags export order worth Rs 100 crore, check share price, other details Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics gained over per cent after a gap down opening as the company has shared details about the receipt of a major merchant export order, which is valued at around Rs 100 crore. The counter opened gap down with a loss of 2.11 per cent at Rs 26.50 against the previous close of Rs 27.07 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 3.10 times, the stock surged to touch the high of Rs 29.5, a gain of 8.98 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 28.06 with a gain of 3.66 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 694.79 crore.

The action in the stock comes after four days of consecutive falls. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 40.33 and a 52-week low of Rs 21.05.

Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Receives export order of Rs 100 crore

According to the information shared with exchanges, the company has received a merchant export order worth approximately Rs 100 crore from Kiran Enterprises. This order is for the supply of a variety of premium-quality denim fabrics. The supply will commence on January 15, 2026, and will continue throughout the calendar year 2026.

Under this order, the company will export its denim fabrics to key international markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, and Morocco. According to the exchange filing, this order will strengthen the company's global presence and further consolidate its position in the premium fabric segment.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in opening trade today, a day after scaling record highs. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 380.02 points to 85,261.88 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 98.3 points to 26,077.45.

