This stock under Rs 300 gains nearly 8% amid rally in metal stock even as markets remain volatile: Details

Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) gained nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, despite equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining in early trade after two days of sharp decline. The rally comes as momentum in metal stocks continued for the fifth day today. The counter started the session in green with a slight gain at Rs 241.80 against the previous close of Rs 241.40 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 3.15 times, the scrip gained to touch the high of Rs 260.10, representing a gain of 7.75 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 258.90, with a gain of 7.25 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 17,341 crore. The stock traded in green even as the BSE was down by 52.65 points at 85,524.36.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the session at Rs 242.50 against the previous close of Rs 241.30. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 260.31 and 241.26, respectively.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 10.02 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 6.52 per cent.

Share price history

According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 7,212.50 per cent in 10 years and 1,049.62 per cent in 5 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 20.76 as against the return of 8.93 per cent by the benchmark index.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 48.76. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal index has now recorded gains in 9 out of 10 straight sessions. The metal index was up 0.75 per cent to 10,748.95.

