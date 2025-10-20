This stock snaps two-day losing streak after company shares this approval from Ministry of Railways - Details Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Mumbai:

Shares of small-cap company MIC Electronics snapped a two-day losing streak on Monday as the company informed exchanges that it has received approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Ministry of Railways for a microprocessor controller for roof-mounted AC package units for LHB and double-decker train coaches. "...received a prototype testing result for the request ID: 25111, dated 31.07.2024 for the item ID: 3100369, from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Ministry of Railways," the filing reads.

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 54.35 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 53.95. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 56.47, representing a gain of 4.67 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. In between, it touched a low of Rs 53.85.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 54.77, and 3,52,862 shares of the company exchanged hands. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,320.26 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 97.05, and the 52-week low is Rs 44.50.

While the stock has delivered a return of 7,447.95 in five years and 357.26 per cent in three years, it has corrected 41 per cent in one year and 35 per cent so far this year.

