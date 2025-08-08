SEIL shares open in green as company reports strong sales growth - Check details Stock in focus: Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ahmedabad-based education services provider Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) opened in the green today, even as the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid non-stop foreign fund outflows and tariff-related jitters. The stock opened at Rs 103.95 on the BSE against the previous close 103. However, it later dipped to touch the low of Rs 101.05. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 102.10 with a fall of 0.87 per cent. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 207.75 and the 52-week low is Rs 63.15. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,643.81 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

Quarterly Results

The BSE-listed company has announced its quarterly results and reported net sales of Rs 15.16 crore, representing a 54.22 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to Rs 9.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the company's net sales in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 were Rs 18.84 crore.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter under review as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. This represents an increase of 717 per cent QoQ.

In the financial year 2025, net sales increased by 220 per cent to Rs 58.99 crore, and net profit increased by 93 per cent to Rs 7.06 crore, compared to FY24.

Share Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 242.24 points to 80,381.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 54.85 points to 24,541.30.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

However, Titan, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,997.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII), however, bought stocks worth Rs 10,864.04 crore in the previous trade.