This stock in focus after securing BIS Certificates from the Bureau of Indian Standards - Details The company has informed exchanges that it has received BIS Certificates for the following products from the Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi.

Mumbai:

Shares of MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) gained on Wednesday after the company informed exchanges that it has received BIS Certificates for two products from the Bureau of Indian Standards. The counter opened in green at Rs 46.16 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 46.10. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 47.39. Also, it touched a low of Rs 45.44.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 46.74 against the previous close of Rs 46.02. The stock touched the intraday high of Rs 47.52 and the intraday low of Rs 45.54. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 46.39 with a gain of 0.80 per cent from the previous day's close.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 114.74. and the 52-week low is Rs 44.50. The company's market cap is Rs 1,119 crore.

BIS Certificates From Bureau Of Indian Standards

Visual Display Units, Videos Monitors with IS No: IS 13252(PART 1):2010/ IEC 60950-1: 2005.

LED Luminaires for Road and Street Lighting with IS No: IS 10322 (PART 5/SEC 3): 2012.

MIC Electronics Order Win

Earlier, the company won an order from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction of the East Central Railway zone.

According to the information shared, the order includes facilities like an electronic coach indication board (CIB) on platform number 7, a fare display board for the passenger reservation centre (UTS/PRS), and a video wall.

The total cost of the work is Rs 1.11 crore, and the order needs to be executed within 6 months from the date the letter of acceptance (LoA) is issued. In addition, the company has received another order of Rs 60 lakh to supply emergency lighting units (ELU) for the railways.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)