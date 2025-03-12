This steel maker's stock gains 5 per cent on incorporation of subsidiary - Check details The company recently secured an order to supply 3000 metric tonne (MT) of pipes under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Shares of steel maker JTL Industries gained over 5 per cent on Wednesday as the firm announced incorporation of JTL Engineering Limited as a subsidiary of the company. The counter opened gap-up with over 5 per cent gain.

On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 75.40 and surged further to touch a high of Rs 75.71. It closed at Rs 74.85 in the previous session. The stock started the session at Rs 79 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 74.92 - a gain of 5.44 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 75.82.

The 52-week high and low range of the counter is Rs 123.50 and Rs 74. The market cap of the steel tube manufacturing company is Rs 2,896 crore.

JTL Engineering Incorporated As Subsidiary

The company has informed exchanges that JTL Engineering Limited, previously operating as a partnership firm under the name of Nabha Steels & Metals, has been incorporated as a subsidiary of the company.

"JTL Engineering Limited (formerly Nabha Steels & Metals) will continue to focus on its core business, ensuring a seamless transition for existing clients, partners, and stakeholders. This move aligns with JTL Industries Limited’s long-term vision to strengthen its market position and drive future growth," the company said.

3000 MT Pipe Supply Order In Jammu

The company recently secured an order to supply 3000 metric tonne (MT) of pipes under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

The order to supply galvanized iron pipes has been placed by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Jammu, JTL Industries said in an exchange filing.

In Union Budget 2025-26, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the flagship programme of the Centre aimed at providing tap water connections to every rural household, has been allocated Rs 67,000 crore, marking a significant increase from the revised estimates of Rs 22,694 crore in 2024-25.

