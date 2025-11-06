This steel and automotive player to set up R&D centre in Noida - Check share price, other details The company has also announced that its board will meet on November 12 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

Shares of Pavna Industries, a steel and automotive player, are in focus as the company has announced the establishment of its new research and development (R&D) centre in Noida. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the facility will focus on the research and development of electronic components, lock systems, switches, and other advanced automotive solutions. "...announces the establishment of its new Research and Development (R&D) Centre today in Sector-63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh," the company said.

Quarterly results soon

Meanwhile, the company has also announced that its board will meet on November 12 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor thereon for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025,” the company said in the exchange filing.

Share price today

The stock started today's trading session in the red as markets remained volatile. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 34.88 against the previous close of Rs 35.22 on the BSE. As markets rebound, the stock touched a high of 35.35 briefly before falling to touch the intraday low of Rs 34.76.

Last seen, the stock was trading in the red at Rs 34.89 with a fall of 0.94 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 486.82 crore.

Earlier, the company entered into a joint venture with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC) to boost EV technology in India and grow into new high-growth markets. Pavna Industries will hold 80 per cent equity in the JV, while SMC will have a 20 per cent stake.

